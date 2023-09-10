Dan Davis

Sunday 10 September 2023

Lewis Hamilton has returned to his hometown of Stevenage for a worthy cause and issued a touching message to his social media followers.

The seven-time world champion revisited his humble beginnings to launch a project that he hopes will "improve the pipeline" for young people who wish to work in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) industries.

Drawing on his experiences as a child and in motorsport, Hamilton took part in several activities, with his Mission 44 charity working with the local council.

While in town, he even took the time to revisit a skatepark he often frequented while growing up, a welcome reminder of his roots.

Alongside several pictures of himself taken at the site, Hamilton also wrote a caption that urged his followers to "never forget" their own upbringing.

'Never forget where you're from'

"While I was back in Stevenage I stopped by the skatepark I grew up going to," the message read. "It's between the town centre where I learned to swim and the pond that I chased a duck into when I was six.

"I was only there for five minutes, and even in that short time all the memories came rushing back. It's amazing how quickly you become that kid again.

"Never forget where you're from, and make sure to go back there, if not physically then at least mentally."

Talking to BBC Breakfast about his motivation behind his latest project, Hamilton said: "I remember vividly just how difficult it was when I was a kid. We want these kids - they are the future, there's so much they can do but they need help.

"And it's also breaking down some of the barriers that some of these young people are facing. I want to see my industry shift and be reflective of the outside world."

