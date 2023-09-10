Schumacher MATCHES Hamilton and Russell in Mercedes test

Luis Raya

Sunday 10 September 2023 18:57

Mick Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell were put to the test by Mercedes in a "Guess the F1 driver" quiz in which all three did equally well.

The German team posted a video on their social media platforms where their three drivers took on this fun and challenging test. The challenge involved guessing the driver based on the teams they had been in throughout their careers.

In the challenge, they included current drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Alex Albon, and Valtteri Bottas, as well as retired and classic drivers like Mika Hakkinen, Nigel Mansell, and Jenson Button. All three managed to guess Niki Lauda correctly, but they faced more difficulties with the rest of the answers.

Sebastian Vettel was correctly guessed by Russell and Schumacher, while Ricciardo was only guessed correctly by Russell. The British driver also correctly identified Albon, Mansell, and Button.

Additionally, Schumacher and Hamilton correctly identified Michael Schumacher, Hamilton himself, and Senna. Hamilton also correctly identified Hakkinen and Bottas, while Schumacher guessed Esteban Ocon.

In this way, all three drivers ended up tied with six correct answers each, so there was no winner. They all faced challenges with some of the questions, but they demonstrated solid knowledge of Formula 1.

READ MORE: Marko TAUNTS Mercedes as 'not a serious opponent'

Mercedes ready to solidify their second place in the constructors' championship

With eight rounds to go, Mercedes is second in the constructors' championship with 273 points, far behind Red Bull's 583 points. The 'Silver Arrows' have a 45-point lead over Ferrari and a 56-point advantage over Aston Martin.

The German team is optimistic about the final part of the championship, with several high downforce circuits such as Singapore, which suits their car but may not favour Ferrari as much. Mercedes aims to solidify their second position, although they will need to keep an eye on the upgrades made by both the Italian and Aston Martin teams.

On the other hand, Hamilton is in a battle with Fernando Alonso for the third position in the championship, with Hamilton trailing the Spanish driver by just six points. Meanwhile, Russell, currently seventh in the standings, has Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz just two and eight points ahead, respectively. These two battles for third and fifth place are shaping up to be very exciting and closely contested, with any of them potentially finishing ahead.

READ MORE: Mercedes outline BOLD Singapore GP expectations after falling behind Ferrari