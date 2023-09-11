Albon reveals 'BIG PROBLEM' in F1 that he's trying to fix

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 11 September 2023 13:57

Alex Albon has announced the launch of his new range of merchandise, 'Alex Albon Athletics', in a bid to fix what the Formula 1 star labelled as a 'pretty big problem'.

Albon has enjoyed a fine year in F1 for Williams. He currently sits P13 in the driver standings with 21 points to his name, 17 more than he achieved in the entirety of the 2022 season.

It is no surprise therefore that his popularity has risen alongside his impressive performances. Yet Albon does not have his own individual range of merchandise available for fans to purchase and show their support beyond the range currently on offer from Williams.

And Albon has now taken to social media to release a tongue-in-cheek promotional video to fix that issue and tease the launch of his new merchandise range.

Albon's new range of merchandise

Alex Albon has announced the launch of a new range of merchandise ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

Accompanied around a boardroom table, the 'Albon Pets' joined the Thai-British driver for the launch.

"So I've been in Formula 1 for what, four years now? And we still don't have any merchandise," he said.

"I see this as a pretty big problem. We've got our deadline fast approaching, I've given you guys so much time. What have you guys come up with?"

The 27-year-old is then hit with ideas and suggestions that include products with Stan's [his cat's] face on it and furry shoes before eventually joking about recording the very sketch that Albon is featured in.

The video ends with the news that 'Alex Albon Athletics' will be launching 'soon', with the Williams man even revealing that a Singapore collection will be available to buy.

The Albon pets have been promoted🐱🐶 Singapore GP drop coming sooooon... https://t.co/ZgJ3ysT3W6 pic.twitter.com/hOFpLrdIA9 — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 10, 2023

