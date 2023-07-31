Albon REUNITED with lucky F1 mascot after incredible fan interaction

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 31 July 2023 17:57

Alex Albon was reunited with a knitted version of his cat, 'Horsey', after a dedicated fan brought the cute feline replica to the Belgian Grand Prix in a bid to bring the Williams driver good luck.

After Albon revealed a animal-themed helmet design for the British Grand Prix last year, many eyebrows were raised.

Adorned around his helmet were a ring of cartoon animals that have since become more widely known thanks to 'Albon Pets' – a dedicated Instagram page for the 'Albon Zoo'.

The pets of Albon, alongside his siblings Chloe, Zoe, Alicia and Luca, are displayed on the account to showcase their ‘zoo’ of animals.

And one of the more well-known animals, 'Horsey', Albon's cat, even made an appearance at the Belgian Grand Prix thanks to the actions of a passionate fan.

A heartwarming reunion

As Albon spoke to the adoring crowd before the weekend's racing got underway, a knitted version of Horsey was held aloft, catching the 27-year-old's eye.

Following a social media post, Williams then teamed up with the fan to 'reunite' Albon with Horsey, as they shared a heartwarming picture of the pair ahead of Sunday's grand prix.

Unfortunately for Albon, the Horsey replica did not quite bring the luck he would have hoped for after he finished P14 at Spa.

Heading into the summer break, the Williams man will no doubt be excited to see the real Horsey in the near future.

