F1 News Today: Chandhok suffers terrifying incident as Hamilton recalls near-death experience and F1 winner given McDonald's menu

Dan Ripley

Sunday 10 September 2023 05:57

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok made an incredible escape at the Goodwood Revival Festival after his car burst into flames.

Hamilton reveals NEAR-DEATH experience caused by a taking on a dare

Lewis Hamilton has told of how he ‘prayed’ during a potentially life-threatening surfing incident after a dare from friend and surfing legend Kelly Slater.

F1 winner given his OWN McDonald's menu

Soon, Mexican fans have the opportunity to order a menu inspired by Sergio Perez at McDonald's.

F1 champion claims Red Bull 'DOESN’T CARE' about their second seat

Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull is not bothered by how fast Max Verstappen’s teammate is because the Dutchman is already securing the results the team desires.

Horner DOUBTS Red Bull can keep up their dominance in 2023

Red Bull have won every race in 2023 so far, but team principal Christian Horner does not believe that the team can take victory in all of the season’s remaining eight races.

