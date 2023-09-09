F1 winner given his OWN McDonald's menu

Janice Kusters

Soon, Mexican fans have the opportunity to order a menu inspired by Sergio Perez at McDonald's.

Last year, the Red Bull driver was already part of a promotional campaign for the fast-food chain.

Now, the sponsorship is being elevated to the next level, as the company is on the brink of unveiling a unique menu inspired by the Mexican driver. Leaked images of the promotional poster and packaging are currently making rounds on social media.

This McDonald's Mexico menu addition appears to be perfectly timed for the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix scheduled for October. The exact contents of the menu remain a mystery at this time, although based on the image, it appears to include a double-stacked burger, a beverage, chips, and possibly a keepsake.

🚨 In Mexico, a Checo-themed menu will be launched at McDonalds!



[📸: @BRredbullracing] pic.twitter.com/jOOvfDDqay — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) September 8, 2023

It's worth noting that Perez has not secured a victory at his home race just yet. However, during his first season with Red Bull Racing in 2021, he did manage to step onto the podium, a feat he repeated last year.

Ferrari team members the perfect choice for serving the 'Checo' meal

Perhaps the Ferrari team could consider serving the "Checo" menu to the rest of the paddock since their attire bore a striking resemblance to McDonald's uniforms during the Italian Grand Prix.

Their modified livery and new racing overalls featured a noticeable increase in yellow accents. This change was a result of the Italian racing team's triumphant return to the top tier of the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier in the season.

The striking similarity gave rise to a plethora of memes and jokes, and it didn't go unnoticed by fellow drivers either.

After the race, Russell was being interviewed by Channel 4 when Charles Leclerc passed by him from behind, prompting Russell to jest, “Thought that was a McDonald’s employee for a second.”

After his quip, Russell appeared to have second thoughts, as he hastily interjected, "Is this live? I hope not!”

