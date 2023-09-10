Alonso sends journalist into PANIC and admitting 'fear'

Luis Raya

Sunday 10 September 2023 13:57

Spanish presenter Josep Pedrerol had an intense experience as Fernando Alonso's co-driver as he took an Aston Martin for a lap around the Jarama circuit.

Pedrerol and Alonso met last Wednesday at the Jarama circuit in Madrid during a promotional event, where the two-time world champion gave the presenter of "Jugones" and "El chiringuito de Jugones" an unforgettable experience.

Both took a lap around the circuit in an Aston Martin Vantage DTM, which boasts 600 horsepower and a top speed of 180 mph, being only about 10 seconds slower than an F1 car.

Before getting into the car, the presenter already made jokes about not fitting inside, but the best moments were captured by the onboard camera during the lap. Throughout the lap, Pedrerol's face was a picture, and he shouted: "Fernando, please! Stop, stop, stop!" The 42-year-old driver reassured him, holding his hand and saying: "Everything's fine, everything's fine. There's a lot of noise, but few nuts."

"What is fear, Fernando? I know what fear is, this," Josep Pedrerol admitted. "For you, is there fear? Have you ever felt it?"

Alonso confessed that he never felt fear, and shortly after, he slowed down a bit to reassure the journalist before accelerating again to zoom down the straight in front of the spectators. After getting out of the car, fear transformed into laughter of satisfaction following a unique experience where they reached 175 mph on the straight.

Pedrerol's change of heart after suffering with Alonso

After this experience, Pedrerol stated on his show "Jugones" that it had been a privilege to share that moment with Alonso, and he lavished praise on the two-time world champion.

"I admired Alonso. I admired him for his determination to win, for never giving up, for always wanting more. For being attentive to everything, for being a brave driver. One who takes risks and pushes to the limit. Now I admire him even more," he said.

"He held my hand. Thank you, Fernando, for holding my hand. I felt fear, but I was with the No 1."

He also expressed his gratitude for the experience on social media, where he wrote: "Unforgettable experience. Thank you, Fernando Alonso, for the warmth. You are truly great."

In Spain, everyone is eagerly awaiting Alonso's long-awaited 33rd victory. After many years of being stuck with uncompetitive cars, he finally has one that matches his skill level and can achieve great things. The last victory for the Aston Martin driver was at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, so if a new victory comes, it would break the record for the longest gap between two wins.

