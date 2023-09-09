Sam Cook

Saturday 9 September 2023 14:57

Fernando Alonso has said that Max Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance over the past two seasons is proof that new regulations brought in at the start of 2022 have 'gone wrong'.

Going back to last season, the Red Bull team have now won a Formula 1 record 15 races in a row, and have won 24 of the last 25 races, with George Russell's fantastic drive at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix being the only blot on that record.

Verstappen is currently steaming towards a third consecutive drivers' world championship having won 12 of the first 14 races of the season, and ten in a row (another F1 record).

His team-mate Sergio Perez has won the other two, bringing in a real possibility that Red Bull could win every single race in 2023.

Alonso himself is having a good 2023, establishing himself as the main challenger to Red Bull's dominance, sat in third in the world championship having achieved seven podiums in the first 14 races of the season.

He will be looking to win his first race since the 2013 Spanish GP before the season's out, with his new Aston Martin team providing him with the best car he's had since his Ferrari days.

But, that may be easier said than done at the current rate Red Bull are winning at. He told the El Larguero podcast:

“Something has gone wrong [with the new rules] because of the last 25 races, 24 have been won by Red Bull. That wasn't in any of the plans. They are the best at everything, they have no weak points and all the teams are working to find some.”

Alonso praise for Verstappen

Verstappen has now won 10 races in a row, and is looking unstoppable

Just recently, Alonso has been critical of both Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's achievements, stating they are both 'down to luck'.

He said that Hamilton walked into Mercedes in 2013, before huge rule changes meant that Mercedes were the dominant force by 2014 in the new 'hybrid era'.

He also believes Verstappen lucked out in a similar way, despite being with the Red Bull team since 2016 and not winning his first title until 2021.

At the start of 2022, the FIA brought in new rules that meant it was easier for cars to follow each other without getting too hampered by dirty air coming off the back of the car in front.

In theory, this would allow for closer, better, more exciting racing, but we haven't been able to see that too much as Red Bull have been by far the fastest car for much of the last two seasons.

It had originally looked like the new regulations had helped Ferrari, with Leclerc all of a sudden looking like a contender for the 2022 world championship. That, however, only lasted for about the first four races of 2022 before it became clear that Red Bull were much faster.

Since then, they have got stronger, crushing any hopes of their opponents, with Verstappen even crushing his team-mate.

The sport has rarely seen domination like it, and most F1 fans will be hoping that it changes soon, to give us closer races and more thrilling world championship battles.

“Verstappen is doing a superior job and we have to accept it," Alonso conceded.

