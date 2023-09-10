F1 star REVEALS that he didn't care about pushing out Schumacher

Janice Kusters

Sunday 10 September 2023 08:57

Nico Hulkenberg claims replacing Mick Schumacher wasn't a major factor in his decision to join Haas for 2023, as they "all fight for the same piece of tarmac."

After three years as a reserve driver for Aston Martin/Racing Point, the German's comeback to Formula 1 raised doubts regarding his ability to quickly adjust to the sport's challenges.

However, Hulkenberg is decisively establishing his value, having earned nine points thus far, positioning himself at 14th place in the drivers' championship, with eight races left on the calendar.

This achievement stands in stark contrast to his team-mate Kevin Magnussen, who currently occupies 18th place with a mere two points to his name.

Hulkenberg's continual superiority over Magnussen gains added significance when considering the widespread acclaim Magnussen received in 2022. As the veteran driver significantly outperformed his team-mate Schumacher.

During that season, Schumacher managed to accumulate a total of 12 points, finishing 16th in the driver's championship, whereas Magnussen earned a commendable 25 points and finished 13th.

The young German's results were up and down in 2022, as he had several heavy and unfortunately expensive crashes. Nevertheless, it's worth highlighting that Schumacher's talent shouldn't be entirely discounted.

Schumacher averaged 15.53 in race results, while Mazepin lagged behind at 17.76

In 2021, when he partnered with Nikita Mazepin, he consistently outperformed his Russian counterpart. This has led some to suggest that Haas performs better when managing seasoned drivers, as opposed to nurturing rookie talent.

READ MORE: Schumacher increasingly pessimistic about getting F1 drive in 2024

According to Hulkenberg, Schumacher was just "one of 20"

In a recent episode of the Beyond The Grid podcast, Hulkenberg disclosed that when approached to replace Schumacher, he made the decision with the same mindset as he would with replacing any other driver.

"Mick was racing for Haas last year, but you know, he's a German, but he's one of 20," he remarked. "Even if he was a Mexican or whatever nationality, it wouldn't have made any difference to me, to be honest."

"For me, it was just - that's what I want, for me and my career. In F1 we all fight, work for our careers, and we all fight for the same piece of tarmac."

READ MORE: Vettel makes INCREDIBLE Red Bull F1 return

The weight of the Schumacher name in Germany

Hulkenberg was well aware that his involvement in replacing Schumacher could trigger a significant response, especially within the media and among German fans, saying: "Yeah of course I was weary of that."

The Schumacher name carries immense weight both in the racing world and back in Germany, primarily due to the legendary status of Michael Schumacher, who remains an iconic figure in the sport after having won seven championships.

Yet, when the Hulk was queried about whether there had been any backlash in Germany regarding his replacement of the legend's son, he responded, "No, I don't think so, not that I'm aware of."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even fasters