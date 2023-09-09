George Brabner

Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull is not bothered by how fast Max Verstappen’s teammate is because the Dutchman is already securing the results the team desires.

Verstappen has been untouchable in 2023, scoring 12 wins in the first 14 races of the season. With a contract with Red Bull in place until 2028, the championship leader is in with the Austrian team for the long haul.

However, the topic of who fills Red Bull’s second seat in the upcoming years has recently become an ever-moving rumour mill.

As Perez fails to keep up with Verstappen and draws increasing criticism from Formula 1 fans and his own bosses alike, it feels like history is set to repeat itself: Red Bull will fire another underperforming talent who faltered at the feet of his teammate.

But, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that Red Bull will not replace the Mexican at the end of this season because the team’s only true focus is Verstappen’s results.

"I don't think they care. They have Max," he told Autosport.

Keeping the team under control

Jacques Villenueve presents Max Verstappen with his pole position trophy at the Canadian Grand Prix

After mercilessly firing Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Danil Kvyat in recent years, Red Bull have become known for intensely cycling through their school of drivers in search of someone who can show equal pace of Verstappen.

Villeneuve, however, questioned whether or not signing another young driver would just cause fireworks within the team.

"At the moment, Max can win, they are comfortably ahead,” he said. “They are getting the image they want. Why should they bother and sign a young guy who wants to show that he is the new world champion and cause trouble?"

Already on the brink of securing their third constructors’ championship, constant one-two finishes have not been required of Red Bull in 2023 as Verstappen has cemented himself at the front of the field in emphatic fashion.

However, as the chasing pack begins to show that they can challenge the Dutchman’s dominance, Red Bull will have to ensure their second driver is equally able to take race victories by whatever means necessary.

