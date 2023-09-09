F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN as huge claim made over controversial title and Ricciardo gives NEW return update

Dan Ripley

Saturday 9 September 2023 05:57

Throughout the entire season, Max Verstappen has consistently demonstrated that he's miles ahead of the competition on the track.

➡️ READ MORE

Massa lawyer makes HUGE claim in bid to overturn Hamilton's 2008 title

Felipe Massa's lawyer looking into whether the FIA covered up the 'crashgate' incident in order to avoid a scandal in the sport has said that there is more information out there that is yet to come to light.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo gives NEW update on hand injury as BIG F1 rival lends support

Daniel Ricciardo has provided an update on the injury that has kept him out of the last couple of grands prix, stating that his injury status is 'relatively unchanged.'

➡️ READ MORE

Brundle urges F1 to make decision on CONFUSING rule changes

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has urged Formula 1 to make a decision and 'stick to it' following another showing of the Alternative Tyre Allocation (ATA) trial at the Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 rivals lock horns on 'BANKRUPTCY declaration'

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner have very differing viewpoints on Alpine's proposal's to make Formula 1 a more equal sport.

➡️ READ MORE