Brundle urges F1 to make decision on CONFUSING rule change

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has urged Formula 1 to make a decision and 'stick to it' following another showing of the Alternative Tyre Allocation (ATA) trial at the Italian Grand Prix.

In a shake-up to the traditional qualifying tyre allocations, teams in Monza saw their usual 13 sets of rubber drop down to 11.

Beyond that, F1 have also mandated certain compounds for different qualifying sessions. The rules also meant that teams had to use the hard Pirelli for Q1, mediums for Q2 and softs for Q3.

And Brundle for one does not mind if the sport decide to implement the rule on a permanent basis, but pleaded with F1 to make a decision either way.

Brundle: F1 need to come clear on the ATA

"This was the second trial for the Alternative Tyre Allocation (ATA) where drivers would be limited to 11 sets of dry tyres comprising of three hard compounds, four medium and four soft," he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"This is two overall sets fewer than usual and also means just four sets of soft tyres instead of eight.

"It would be a dry weekend and so a true test, which went well enough. It does make the Friday practice running even more difficult to decipher, especially as those not expecting to get through Q1 or even Q2 to take a completely different approach to the practice sessions tyre-wise. And it will surely always promote fewer practice laps rather than more.

"I don't mind which way we go as long as a decision is made and we stick to it. We simply have too many tyre combinations for the various qualifying and race formats and many of us in the paddock struggle to remember them without reading up each time, and I suspect the fans really can't be bothered with it all either.

"The teams will adapt as required."

