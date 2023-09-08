Verstappen beaten by MAJOR F1 rival despite sensational performance

Janice Kusters

Friday 8 September 2023 22:57

Throughout the entire season, Max Verstappen has consistently demonstrated that he's miles ahead of the competition on the track.

And now in the most recent episode of F1's YouTube show Grill the Grid, he showcased his exceptional high quality levels off it too with his geography knowledge.

In the latest instalment of Grill the Grid, the challenge presented to the drivers involved placing magnets depicting famous landmarks in their respective countries.

These landmarks were all related to countries they had raced in, so one would expect the drivers to be well-informed in this regard.

Some participants fared better than others in this challenge. Leading the pack were drivers like Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, Verstappen, and Nico Hulkenberg, while others, such as Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez, and Zhou Guanyu found themselves at the lower end of the rankings.

Just as the two-time world champion began his challenge, the easel supporting the world map toppled over. This mishap caused Verstappen to miss out on a couple of landmark magnets, preventing him from achieving a perfect score. Ultimately, the round's winner was Leclerc.

Although Verstappen's performance was swift, it was Leclerc who emerged as the winner, as the competition did not award points based on speed.

Verstappen's determination was evident as he managed to accurately place all 11 landmarks in their respective countries in under thirty seconds, displaying his signature need for speed even outside the racetrack.

When asked by the person behind the camera if he had already figured out all the landmarks, the Dutchman confidently replied, "Yep, I'll explain it later," clearly eager to demonstrate his geographical knowledge in the quickest way possible.

Fans applaud Verstappen's lightning-fast performance

No matter whether it's on the racetrack or in a geographical challenge, Verstappen is always driven to be the fastest.

Numerous fans flocked to the comments section to shower praise on his lightning-fast performance in the challenge.

@pkmer quipped, "Max placing all the landmarks correctly without explaining is the most Max thing to have Verstappened.”

@oracler6518 remarked, “Max is even getting the fastest landmark placing award this season, he's really been doing side quests.”

@drive_science noted that Verstappen's significant lead has afforded him the luxury of pursuing other interests during the race, jesting, “Max recognizes all the landmarks because he’s spent 1/2 of each race this year enjoying the scenery.”

Whilst @ryanbahnsen6429 couldn't help but notice, "Max places them all in 30 seconds and proceeds to give a geography lesson for the remaining minute 😂”

