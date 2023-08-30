Schumacher and Verstappen 'THRIVE' on mind games claims performance psychologist

Janice Kusters

Wednesday 30 August 2023 15:27 - Updated: 16:45

Champions like Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen have perfected the art of mind games to gain a psychological edge over their competition according to seasoned F1 experts.

Performance psychologist Tom Bates suggested that the objective of mind games is to distract and derail, a skill at which both Schumacher and Verstappen excelled during the heat of their championship battles. For these champions, the mind is as vital a tool as their racecar.

Schumacher's mastery in sowing seeds of doubt and utilising media to undermine opponents solidified his reputation as a strategic tactician who operated on multiple fronts. Meanwhile, Verstappen has emerged as a modern-day example of a driver who thrives amidst such high-stakes mind games.

Schumacher vs. Hill: A Battle Beyond the Asphalt

The legendary rivalry between Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill serves as a prime example of the psychological warfare that can define Formula 1 battles.

Hill, reflecting on their rivalry, observed, “I think Michael was particularly good at [mindgames], I think if he sensed any weakness, then he was very good at getting media and people like that on site to undermine you.”

Hill shares that his attempts at undermining Schumacher just "sort of bounced back.”

Ross Brawn, offered insight into Schumacher's proactive strategy that aimed to disrupt opponents’ focus.

“He'd go out in first practice, light fuel, fresh tyres, once the track has cleared up a little bit," he said. "He sets a lap that he knew would just distract everyone for the rest of the day. That competition with other drivers was what he lived for. Working out ways to beat people.”

The 1996 world champion admits that he 'felt undermined by some of the things he said and did,' and his attempts to counter Schumacher's tactics often backfired.

“I'd try to fight back, and it usually blew up in my face when I'd say something which I thought would wound him up," he added.

One such instance, was how Hill remarked in a press conference after qualifying that 'in a way I think it's more pressure being in front on pole position,' a comment aimed at unsettling Schumacher.

After Schumacher's win, the German fuelled his rival's uncertainty by saying: “I had the situation before where people thought that I'm under pressure, where things happen, but I think I couldn't prove better [than] with pole position and winning the race, uhh what this pressure [is] doing to me...”

READ MORE: Wolff insists Mercedes have SUFFERED alongside F1 fans

Hamilton vs. Verstappen: The Modern Saga

Bates cautioned that employing mind games is 'a dangerous game to play because some rivals thrive under that mind game.' This rings particularly true when we dissect the championship battle between Verstappen and Hamilton in 2021.

Hamilton's press conference remark that 'I always leave Max a lot of space' was a calculated move to establish an advantage by portraying Dutchman as a hot-headed rookie who needed to be navigated carefully. Similarly, his off-handed comment to Sebastian Vettel, 'I thought at some stage I'd get torpedoed by Max,' was intended to cast doubt on Verstappen's driving skills.

Hamilton and Verstappen did not shy away from mind games in 2021.

Bates' observation that 'Some actually improve the quality of their performance, the more my opponent plays mind games with me, the more motivated I become, to beat you' finds resonance in Verstappen's trajectory. His rise to prominence, consecutive championship triumphs, and ongoing title pursuit underscore his capacity to channel these mind games into enhanced on-track performance.

READ MORE: Ex-F1 champion admits ANGER at Schumacher over ‘matter of life and death’