Wolff insists Mercedes have SUFFERED alongside F1 fans

Janice Kusters

Wednesday 9 August 2023 10:42 - Updated: 10:48

Toto Wolff has admitted that Mercedes fans 'suffer' with the team, after he applauded the Silver Arrows fanbase for their unwavering support during difficult times.

The 51-year-old is convinced that Mercedes belong to a minority of teams spared from the onslaught of negative comments by fans on social media when the car isn't performing well.

Mercedes are all too aware of their performance shortcomings in 2023, as their championship aspirations have taken a stark reality check. Instead of battling at the front, they now languish in P2 with a substantial 256-point gap behind Red Bull Racing.

When questioned about the backing from fans, the head of the Mercedes team remarked, "It's always great to see the fan support, and I think we are one of a few teams that doesn't get a lot of negative comments when the car is not good."

Subsequently, Wolff highlighted the dedication of the Mercedes fanbase in a pointed reference to other teams, "Contrary to many others I think we have such a strong supporters group that cheer for us, that suffer with us."

Drivers condemn online abuse through F1 campaign

Drivers keen to eliminate online and verbal abuse from the realm of Formula 1

In the past, drivers such as Nicholas Latifi and Charles Leclerc have addressed the issues of impatience, pressure, and even online harassment from fans, and they're far from being the only ones to do so.

F1 management's decision to initiate the 'drive it out' campaign reflects the recognition that online abuse can and often does exceed reasonable limits.

Launched in July last year, the campaign is aimed at denouncing the verbal and online mistreatment that teams, drivers, journalists, and fans are subjected to.

In a collective video featuring all the drivers from 2022, they stated: "We are acting as a community to block those who abuse others online.

"Those who hide behind social media with abusive and disrespectful views are not our fans."

