Leclerc labels Ferrari fans 'IMPATIENT' amid title bid

Charles Leclerc has revealed that he does not feel the pressure from what he calls "impatient" Ferrari fans.

The Scuderia are used to winning races and championships but have only managed two F1 podiums after 10 races in 2023, both courtesy of Leclerc.

They have had far more success with their brand-new Hypercar which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an event Leclerc attended as a guest of the Prancing Horse.

While results on track have been disappointing, Leclerc's motivation is sky-high to come through this rough patch and help Ferrari return to the top.

Push to the maximum, always

One of Charles Leclerc's two podius this season came in Austria where he finished a season-best second

“My mentality has always been to push at the maximum and not leave anything on the table,” Leclerc said to The Guardian.

“When you have a trickier car to drive, as is the case for the first part of this season, mistakes happen. I know this.

“I am the first one who wants to be in a title fight, but it’s not frustrating, it motivates me a lot.

“I don’t feel the outside pressure but I am putting myself under a lot of pressure in order to succeed, the responsibility of bringing Ferrari back to the top.

“The passion people have for the team is like nobody else. This comes with the good side that there is so much enthusiasm but it comes with things more difficult to manage, that because of this passion people are quite impatient.”

