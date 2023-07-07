Ferrari driver releases debut RAP single as signs of Scuderia supergroup emerge
Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman has released his first single, called 'ACTIVE'.
The 23-year-old, who raced under a Russian license until 2022 when the FIA's ban on Russian drivers, is somehow the second Ferrari contracted driver to release a track in 2023.
Shwartzman's song is markedly different from Charles Leclerc's instrumental piano track though, a rap track which – looking at the hashtags on his tweet launching the song – appears to have been released under the name 'Shwartzy'.
F1 and music: together again
"ACTIVE is out now!!!" he posted on Twitter.
Huge thanks to everyone who has helped me out on this and supported me! 🙏🏼
Let me know what you think 🫶🏼#shwartzy #levelup #active pic.twitter.com/tEAmTZUKAi
"Huge thanks to everyone who has helped me out on this and supported me! Let me know what you think."
The Israeli-born driver is continuing a fine history of Formula 1 drivers (albeit only as a test/reserve driver himself) kicking off some musical endeavours.
As well as the aforementioned Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton has featured on a Christina Aguilera song and former world champion Damon Hill appeared on a Def Leppard track in 1999. Yes, really.
If Maranello keeps pumping out tunes at this rate though, we could have a Ferrari supergroup forming...
