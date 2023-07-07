Ferrari driver releases debut RAP single as signs of Scuderia supergroup emerge

Chris Deeley

Friday 7 July 2023 21:27

Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman has released his first single, called 'ACTIVE'.

The 23-year-old, who raced under a Russian license until 2022 when the FIA's ban on Russian drivers, is somehow the second Ferrari contracted driver to release a track in 2023.

Shwartzman's song is markedly different from Charles Leclerc's instrumental piano track though, a rap track which – looking at the hashtags on his tweet launching the song – appears to have been released under the name 'Shwartzy'.

F1 and music: together again

"ACTIVE is out now!!!" he posted on Twitter.

"Huge thanks to everyone who has helped me out on this and supported me! Let me know what you think."

The Israeli-born driver is continuing a fine history of Formula 1 drivers (albeit only as a test/reserve driver himself) kicking off some musical endeavours.

As well as the aforementioned Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton has featured on a Christina Aguilera song and former world champion Damon Hill appeared on a Def Leppard track in 1999. Yes, really.

If Maranello keeps pumping out tunes at this rate though, we could have a Ferrari supergroup forming...

