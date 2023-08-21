Ex-F1 champion admits ANGER at Schumacher over ‘matter of life and death’

Janice Kusters

Mika Hakkinen has admitted that he was ‘often’ angry with Michael Schumacher, once even over a ‘matter of life and death'.

Their extensive history traces back to shared karting experiences, a familiar beginning for many rivals across different eras, and Hakkinen recently recalled their rivalry taking root at the tender age of 14.

As a guest driver in a German Formula 3 race, the Finn even bested the German, which according to Hakkinen, Schumacher ‘didn't like at all’.

When SPORT1 asked Hakkinen whether his emotions toward Schumacher ever crossed into anger, he responded resolutely, “Sometimes? Often! For example in 2000 in Spa, when he pushed me onto the grass at 300 km/h. At the time, I told him to use his common sense. It's a matter of life and death at this rate. He just cocked his head and looked at me questioningly. For him, it was racing.”

The seven-time world champion was a tough opponent, who never gave much space and always defended extremely hard. Yet, the 54-year-old looks back on their duels with great fondness.

Hakkinen cherishes his rivalry with Schumacher

“There are so many aspects I admired about him.” Hakkinen acknowledged. “Most importantly, he never gave up. Giving up just wasn't in his vocabulary. I hope that this quality will help him today as well.”

Schumacher's Most Beloved Rival

Unlike many of Schumacher's competitors, Hakkinen enjoyed enduring popularity and affection from German fans. The Finn was frequently hailed as a true gentleman. The Finn explained his favourable image, underpinned by his steadfast belief that what goes around comes around.

“I think everything turns - everything you do comes back to you - and that's how an image is formed," he said.

Despite being branded as a gentleman, Hakkinen couldn't resist a playful remark when asked about the most memorable duels with Schumi.

"The ones [where] I saw him in my rearview mirror," he laughed. "Those were the very best.”

