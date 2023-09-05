F1 News Today: Driver catches THIEVES as F1 star open to Red Bull team-up and Verstappen admits RETIREMENT fears

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 5 September 2023 05:57

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz was robbed of his watch on Sunday night, after his podium place at the Italian Grand Prix.

Norris 'open' to sensational F1 partnership with major rival

Lando Norris has stated that he would be 'open' to working with Max Verstappen at some point in the future, with rumours swirling over a possible move to Red Bull.

Verstappen reveals he risked retiring from record-breaking Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen etched his name into the annals of Formula 1 history by securing his tenth consecutive victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Horner provides pessimistic F1 return update for injured Ricciardo

Christian Horner has ruled Daniel Ricciardo out of competing at the Singapore Grand Prix and believes it would be 'optimistic' to see the Australian driver return at the race in Japan.

Sainz pleased to take on new nickname after heroic Monza defence

After completing a masterful defensive drive to take third place in the Italian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz has said he is happy to take on an informal title similar to that of Sergio Perez.

