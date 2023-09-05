Sainz pleased to take on new nickname after heroic Monza defence

George Brabner

Tuesday 5 September 2023 06:51

After completing a masterful defensive drive to take third place in the Italian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz has said he is happy to take on an informal title similar to that of Sergio Perez.

Sainz’s Monza race was characterised by defensive driving. A good start from pole position saw him retain the lead of the race, but he quickly came under pressure from Max Verstappen.

The Spaniard held the Dutchman in his mirrors for 14 laps in the early stages of the race, keeping the Tifosi’s hopes of a victory on home soil for Ferrari alive before succumbing to Verstappen's pressure after a lock-up into turn one.

The Spaniard’s stout defence was on show once again in the final 15 laps of the race. Aiming to cling on to second place, Sainz set about holding off Red Bull's Perez, but the SF-23’s tyre wear troubles were evident.

He gave way to the Mexican on lap 46 before engaging in a gloves-off battle with teammate Charles Leclerc for the final step on Monza’s legendary podium. Amazingly, he was able to hold on to third, garnering yet more praise for his defensive ability in a similar vein to Perez after 2021’s Abu Dhabi title decider.

After the race, Sainz joked about a nickname like Perez’s that it was suggested he took.

"I'm happy to have the title of 'Minister of Defence’ of Spain and Checo has the Mexican," he joked. "We could have a political dinner. It's a good title."

On the limit but not over it

Carlos Sainz holds off Max Verstappen at Monza

Sainz’s defensive moves didn’t grab the attention of the stewards, but an aggressive block on Verstappen in turn two that was very reminiscent of Hamilton’s race-ending squeeze on the Red Bull driver in 2021 was labelled as ‘naughty’ on the team radio, and he frequently came close to contact with Leclerc in their scrap for third.

However, Sainz insisted that everything was under control.

“I have never felt that there was a risk. Obviously, with a teammate, you are always more tense. You give more space because the last thing we want in Monza is for the two Ferraris to touch each other," he said.

“It was a tough battle for an important position and we tried to manage it cleanly and it was a good fight and I enjoyed it, like with Max and Checo. I'm not going to lie: I prefer to attack than defend myself, but today I had to defend myself and I did it.”

With a podium now under Sainz’s belt, Ferrari have passed Aston Martin for third in the constructor’s championship.

