Norris 'open' to sensational F1 partnership with major rival

Lando Norris has stated that he would be 'open' to working with Max Verstappen at some point in the future, with rumours swirling over a possible move to Red Bull.

Verstappen looks like he is on his way to an easy third world title as he sits 138 points clear at the top following 11 race wins from 13.

His team-mate Sergio Perez has won the other two, but patchy form from the Mexican has led to reports linking him with the exit door at Red Bull.

One driver tipped to fill the potentially soon to be vacant seat is Norris, with the McLaren star even being named by adviser Helmut Marko as a possible option in the future.

Norris and Verstappen enjoy a close friendship off-track which could be another reason to pair them up at Red Bull in the future.

Speaking to the press on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Norris revealed that he would be more than happy to work with the Dutchman in the future and named him as one of the sport's greatest-ever stars.

A Verstappen and Norris partnership?

A driver pairing for the ages?

“I can happily say that Max is probably one of the best drivers ever in the history of F1,” Norris said.

“It would be great to work alongside someone like that, it’s definitely something I would be open to in the future and see where I can really stand against him.

“I never raced against him until I was into F1 but in karting I already knew him reasonably well, 2012 or 2013 was the first time I got to meet him and get to know him so I’ve been able to witness what he’s doing.

“And I think it’s not just that he’s in a good car, I think no matter what car he’s in, he’d be able to perform at a similar level.”

Norris even joked about a different route to becoming team-mates, saying: "I’ve invited him to McLaren the other day. So if he wants to come and sign he’s very welcome.”

