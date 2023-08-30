Monza ‘CURSE’ looming over Verstappen ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 30 August 2023 09:57

Max Verstappen has claimed victory at [insert grand prix] after the Dutchman won his [insert number] race in a row with yet another dominant drive for Red Bull.

The template that every single Formula 1 journalist has on file this season.

The two-time world champion has been relentless in his pursuit of a third title in as many as years and nobody seems capable of preventing him from a P1 finish right now.

The only thing that might get in his way, as has been often joked about, is that of the weather and/or reliability issues. Yet at a rain-soaked Zandvoort, the home favourite kept calm to add yet another feather to his race helmet.

So it seems that only reliability issues can stand in his way. But here enters Adrian Newey, accompanied by one of the most frighteningly astute race teams on the grid.

The RB19 truly seems incapable of failure no matter what gets thrown at it this season, and even though that arguably hasn't been an awful lot, the rocketship has not even looked close to faltering.

And so the question remains as to just what it will take to stop Verstappen and Red Bull's chokehold over the current season.

Let us introduce you to the 'Monza Curse'.

The Monza Curse

Monza: Formula 1's Temple of Speed

Woah, woah woah. What's all this voodoo nonsense about a curse on an F1 race track?

A question you would be right to ask, especially as, well, this so-called curse has only been going on for the past three years.

Yet despite it's relative infancy, the Monza Curse has been striking with devastating consequences for those brave enough to invoke it.

And to do so, you simply have to win the Italian Grand Prix. Sounds bizarre – but let us explain.

Charles Leclerc, 2020

Charles Leclerc celebrates victory at Monza in 2019

The Monza Curse's first victim.

The Monegasque driver claimed victory in 2019 to spark jubilant scenes of celebration from the adoring home crowd. Yet just one year later on, triumph turned to tragedy.

After Kevin Magnussen's Haas broke down on track, a safety car was called to enable the marshals to remove the VF-20 from harm's way.

At the restart, Leclerc quickly moved ahead of the two Alfa Romeos in front of him, but the Ferrari driver would not finish the rest of his lap.

Losing control at Parabolica, Leclerc suffered a nasty looking shunt into the outside wall. Thankfully he emerged from the car without serious injury, but his race was over.

His now team-mate Carlos Sainz, driving for McLaren at the time, would push Pierre Gasly all the way but ultimately could not get past the Frenchman.

Yet for Gasly, although unknown at the time, he too was about to feel the impact of the Monza Curse the very next year.

Pierre Gasly, 2021

Pierre Gasly had vastly different experiences at Monza in 2020 and 2021

Our second victim.

A sensational drive from Gasly in 2020 saw him claim victory just 13 months after being dropped by Red Bull.

The picture of the AlphaTauri star sat on the top step of the podium, soaking in the moment and reflecting on what he had achieved, is an image that will live long in the memory of many F1 fans around the world.

But Gasly will want to quickly erase the memory of his race from 2021.

His weekend got off to a miserable start after he crashed out at the Curva Grande at the beginning of the sprint race, flying across the gravel after contact between himself and Daniel Ricciardo.

In Sunday's main event, Gasly would retire on lap three of the race, ending the Italian team's 100 per cent points record for 2021.

Ricciardo would go on to claim a historic 1-2 for McLaren, before he would soon find himself at the mercy of...yep, you guessed it.

Daniel Ricciardo, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo enjoys a 'shoey' after winning at Monza in 2021

The third and final – for now – driver to be punished for taking the chequered flag at the Temple of Speed.

A dramatic crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on lap 25 of the race cleared the path for Ricciardo to lead a stunning 1-2 for McLaren in 2021.

Yet one year on, in what proved to be the Australian's last race for McLaren at Monza, there were to be no jubilant celebrations this time round.

An oil leak would see Ricciardo retire the car on lap 45. The safety car would subsequently be brought out and Verstappen would go on to claim victory after the race was ended under the safety car.

Max Verstappen, 2023?

Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Italian Grand Prix in 2022

The 25-year-old comes into the race looking to become the first driver – since Hamilton in 2018 – to avoid recording a DNF having claimed victory in the year prior.

You would be a brave person to bet against Verstappen winning a race at any grand prix this year, but if Monza has taught us anything in recent times, it is to expect the unexpected. Although the Monza Curse might well be just a series of coincidences playing out over the last few races, nothing else seems as if it will come close to stopping Verstappen right now.

And if Red Bull are keen to ensure they stay on course for a clean sweep this season, Christian Horner might well be having a word with Sergio Perez over the importance of holding on to P2.

You just never know what might happen.

