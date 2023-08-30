F1 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast – Monza set for record chase

Chris Deeley

There are plenty of storylines coming into the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, but for once this summer, the weather's unlikely to be one of the main ones.

Max Verstappen has the chance to break the all-time Formula 1 record for consecutive wins with a tenth in a row, swiping the title from Sebastian Vettel.

However, he'll be challenged by Ferrari – always unusually strong at their home race, especially when one team's unnaturally strong. The emotional 1-2 four weeks after Enzo Ferrari's death in 1988, the only race that season McLaren didn't win, anyone?

There's plenty to play for in the chasing pack too, with Aston Martin's summer break upgrades appearing to boost Fernando Alonso in the first to be 'best of the rest' and McLaren attempting to translate their recent pace to a high-speed circuit.

Here is the full forecast for the Monza weekend.

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

You guessed it – it's a race weekend in the summer of 2023, so there's some rain on the long-range forecast.

It's not quite the storms predicted for Belgium or Zandvoort, but there's a 30-40% chance of FP1 and FP2 being hit with some precipitation. Just in time for one of those special limited tyre choice weekends...

Saturday

There's an outside chance of some light showers coming in for qualifying – sitting at about 30% as things stand – but Saturday's running should either by dry or close to it.

Indeed, with temperatures in the mid-high 20s and very little wind, the weather for qualifying should be absolutely perfect for fans at the circuit. It's just a shame it took until September for that to happen.

Sunday

If Saturday's chance of rain is small, Sunday's is microscopic. There's more chance of Daniel Ricciardo getting a robot hand grafted on and him coming back to compete in the race than there is of rain falling at Monza on Sunday*.

*Statisticians, please do not fact-check.

The highest chance of rain all day comes after the race should have finished, and sits at a princely 10%. Throughout the morning and through race time though, it's under 5% – and the temperatures will be up in the mid-high 20s again.

