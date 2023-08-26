Hamilton makes STARK admission as former champion plans to SELL title trophies and F1 star's future in doubt - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Saturday 26 August 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is continuing to learn more about Mercedes' unpredictable W14 every time he climbs behind the wheel this year.

Former F1 world champion to SELL title trophies and last GP win accolade in HUGE auction

Nigel Mansell has put up for auction an extensive collection of items he amassed during his sporting career and subsequent years, which even includes cars and trophies.

Leclerc admits his Ferrari future is UNCLEAR

Charles Leclerc has rejected rumours he has signed a new money-spinning contract with Ferrari, after he revealed discussions are yet to take place.

Ricciardo CRASHES in Dutch Grand Prix practice in bizarre incident involving Piastri

Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri were involved in a bizarre incident at the start of the second practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix, resulting in the AlphaTauri breaking his hand and now missing Sunday's race.

McLaren admit Norris and Piastri are NOT on verge of brush with greatness

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have showcased their lack of artistic skills in a hilarious challenge where they had to paint a portrait of each other.

