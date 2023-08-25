Leclerc admits his Ferrari future is UNCLEAR

Dan Davis

Charles Leclerc has rejected rumours he has signed a new money-spinning contract with Ferrari, after he revealed discussions are yet to take place.

Leclerc committed his future to the team with a five-year deal in 2019 and, with just one year remaining on his contract, was rumoured to have penned an extension.

However, it has now emerged that the reports claiming Leclerc had agreed to a staggering package worth £150million with Ferrari were incorrect.

Several publications suggested the Monegasque driver had inked a new deal that offered a two-year extension and the offer of a further three seasons.

But instead, Leclerc is still to sit down with the top brass and hold talks.

Leclerc: No new agreement

Charles Leclerc's current deal with Ferrari will run until 2025

Speaking to the media, including GPFans, ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, he said: "I wish I'd signed that contract; it seemed like a great deal!

"But no, there are no new agreements and in the summer, we had no discussions about it. At some point, we will have them, probably at the end of the season.

"My intentions are very clear. I don't know the one in the team, but I am not even worried; it is not the priority at the moment.

"We want to work as much as possible on the car to get back to where we were last year, which is fighting for victory, and then we'll see."

Leclerc is fifth in the driver standings this season with 99 points, seven clear of team-mate Carlos Sainz.

