Leclerc names the TRADE-OFF Ferrari must make to catch Red Bull

Saturday 19 August 2023 20:12 - Updated: 21:12

Charles Leclerc has admitted that Ferrari are unlikely to catch Red Bull in the constructors’ championship this season, but insisted that he remains focused on targeting P2.

Ferrari currently occupy fourth position in the constructors’ standings, having been unable to mount a serious challenge for the top step of the podium.

This is due to Red Bull’s impressive dominance in the first half of the 2023 Formula 1 season, which has saw them clinch victory in every single race so far.

The Monegasque driver admitted that Ferrari’s most realistic target would be finishing ahead of Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren, who are all fighting for second position.

“I think the realistic goal we want to try to achieve is to be the strongest team after Red Bull, and at the same time try to close the gap,” Leclerc said speaking to Motorsport.com.

“Then, if we talk about 2024, there’s no doubt that in the minds of the whole team the goal is to be back at the top and fighting against Red Bull, a target that realistically, and I say this as a personal opinion, before the end of the year we won’t be able to reach. The most realistic target will be to finish the season ahead of McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes.”

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

Ferrari Struggles

Ferrari were able to finish P2 in the 2022 constructors’ championship with Leclerc also claiming second place in the drivers’ table, after competing with Verstappen in the first half of the season.

However, the 2023 season has unfolded quite differently, marked by a series of unfortunate performances that have left them a substantial 312 points off top spot.

Yet things have begun to look up for the Ferrari team with Leclerc securing a podium, finishing P3, in the most recent Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

With their home race at Monza approaching in September, Ferrari will undoubtedly be eager to deliver a strong performance, providing them with extra incentive to fight for second position in the constructors’ championship.

