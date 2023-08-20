Leclerc has his say on TENSE RELATIONSHIP with F1 team-mate

Sam Cook

Charles Leclerc has said that any tension between himself and team-mate Carlos Sainz has been exaggerated.

Ferrari have under-performed this season, regressing from challenging for race wins in 2022, to fighting with three or four other teams for a place in the top five in many races this season.

They have only managed to secure three podiums in the whole of 2023 thus far and are languishing in fourth in the constructors' championship.

Despite this, their drivers are embroiled in one of the closest rivalries on the F1 grid, with just seven points separating Leclerc from his team-mate Sainz.

This has, understandably, led to some competitive tension between the two drivers, with both vying to be the top driver. Tension that, Leclerc says, has been over-exaggerated.

"I'm quite active on social media, so I see what's being said out there. What is being said about Carlos has been exaggerated, we have a great relationship," Leclerc told Autosport.

"We are competitive, and we both want to achieve the best possible result. These are normal things. Sainz has the ability to maintain a constant pace, he doesn't make mistakes and I envy his work ethic and consistency.'

Competitiveness good for Ferrari

Ferrari have struggled to get on the podium this season

With Ferrari's less-than impressive car this season, the competitive relationship between Leclerc and Sainz will likely only be a good thing, as each driver tries to outperform the car's capabilities in order to get one up on the other.

And Leclerc is relishing the challenge presented by his team-mate.

"That's why I love this sport, I think it's great to compete with your teammate. Out of the car, we know how to work together, and we get along very well because we share a lot of interests."

