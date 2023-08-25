McLaren admit Norris and Piastri are NOT on verge of brush with greatness

Luis Raya

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have showcased their lack of artistic skills in a hilarious challenge where they had to paint a portrait of each other.

The challenge presented by AzcoNobel to the McLaren drivers involved giving them 10 minutes to draw portraits of each other. They were provided with a vibrant palette of colors in various jars and some brushes, and they got to work.

During the challenge, Piastri mentioned that he won a $750 art prize in school, while the Australian drew his teammate in yellow as if he were a character from 'The Simpsons.'

On the other hand, Norris began his portrait with a generous application of the color purple, pouring the jar and covering the entire background in this shade, as Piastri couldn't help but burst into laughter while sketching the British driver's curls.

A hilarious result

After ten minutes, the two drivers showed their "artwork", which couldn't have been funnier. Norris' portrait of Piastri turned out to be an abstract portrait, with the Australian having a large pink head and a small orange stick-figure body behind some streaks of colors.

On the other hand, Piastri's portrait of Norris had more details. Apart from the 'faithful' representation of Norris' curls, in ginger, the Melburnian even painted the Briton's beard, all on a green base.

The result didn't disappoint, and it's a good thing that both of them pursued racing instead of art!

