Hamilton makes STARK Mercedes W14 admission

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is continuing to learn more about Mercedes' unpredictable W14 every time he climbs behind the wheel this year.

After a sluggish start to the season and renewed claims that the team had made a mistake in pursuing a similar path to last year's challenger, Mercedes have been able to make steady progress following their major upgrade in Monaco.

They remain comfortably adrift of runaway constructors' championship leaders Red Bull at the halfway stage, however, meaning Mercedes' primary focus is on extracting all they can from their current scattergun package.

And as part of this process, Hamilton has laid bare his efforts to greater understand the W14's mixed bag ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Mercedes have made steady progress after introducing a major upgrade in Monaco

'I learn every time'

"We are always learning more about the car," he told the media, including GPFans.

"How the W14 works in the fast corners as well as the slower ones and how the car handles the tyres. Much and little downforce, we are constantly learning from the data we collect. I learn every time I get in the car."

Hamilton will be targeting another strong display at Zandvoort, having narrowly missed out on the podium after finishing fourth in Hungary and Belgium.

In the Netherlands last year, the seven-time world champion was also made to settle for fourth, with Charles Leclerc pipping him to third place.

"I really enjoyed the race last year, until the end then," Hamilton recalled.

"I remember the crowd was great, a sea of orange. I tried to hunt for the win, which didn't work out. I'm here this weekend to try again."

