Former F1 world champion to SELL title trophies and last GP win accolade in HUGE auction

Friday 25 August 2023 08:57

Nigel Mansell has put up for auction an extensive collection of items he amassed during his sporting career and subsequent years, which even includes cars and trophies.

The 70-year-old British driver competed in Formula 1 for Lotus, Williams, Ferrari, and McLaren between 1980 and 1995, securing 31 wins, 59 podiums, and a world championship in 1992 - marking himself as a British racing legend.

Throughout his Formula 1 career, Mansell consistently remained among the front-runners in the championship standings, even though the championship itself took time to materialise.

The British driver was a three-time runner-up, narrowly missing the 1986 title by just two points after suffering a tyre blowout in the final race.

The long-awaited championship finally arrived in 1992 during his second stint with Williams, in a season that saw him dominate with the Adrian Newey-designed Williams FW14B, one of the most dominant cars in history.

In 1992, Mansell achieved nine victories out of 16 races

An incredible collection up for auction

Mansell has commissioned RM Sotheby's auction house to sell a total of 330 lots of automobilia, available on the open market. The lots encompass a wide array of items, ranging from helmets, gloves and suits to trophies, awards, and steering wheels.

Among the 200 trophies up for sale, there are some as significant as the the 1992 F1 and 1993 IndyCar World Championship trophies, as well as the trophy from his last-ever F1 win at the 1994 Australian Grand Prix, and the 1992 Sports Personality of the Year Award.

The collection also features 32 helmets and 50 race suits he wore during his sporting career, two motorcycles, and three Formula 1 steering wheels from Ferrari, Williams, and McLaren. Additionally, there's an assortment of diverse items, including signed tires, seats, scale model cars, vases, paintings, and belts.

It's one of the most comprehensive F1 collections ever put up for sale, and there are few things from the racing driver's career that haven't been included.

