F1 News Today: Ricciardo work undone as illness strikes in Zandvoort and Verstappen makes cheating accusation swipe
Daniel Ricciardo showed a moment of weakness ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, after his hard work in the summer break was put to the test upon being offered a local delicacy.
F1 driver struck down with ILLNESS ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
Lance Stroll has not attended the Thursday press session ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort due to illness.
Verstappen aims thinly-veiled swipe over CHEATING accusations in F1
Max Verstappen has taken a sly dig at those who accused him of 'cheating' in Formula 1 last year, as he prepares for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.
Russell makes ambitious prediction for Mercedes at Dutch Grand Prix
George Russell has discussed the upcoming races and believes that Mercedes can still improve and solidify their second place in the constructors' championship, along with the possibility of securing a win.
