F1 News Today: Ricciardo work undone as illness strikes in Zandvoort and Verstappen makes cheating accusation swipe

Dan Ripley

Friday 25 August 2023 05:57

Daniel Ricciardo showed a moment of weakness ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, after his hard work in the summer break was put to the test upon being offered a local delicacy.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver struck down with ILLNESS ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Lance Stroll has not attended the Thursday press session ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort due to illness.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen aims thinly-veiled swipe over CHEATING accusations in F1

Max Verstappen has taken a sly dig at those who accused him of 'cheating' in Formula 1 last year, as he prepares for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell makes ambitious prediction for Mercedes at Dutch Grand Prix

George Russell has discussed the upcoming races and believes that Mercedes can still improve and solidify their second place in the constructors' championship, along with the possibility of securing a win.

➡️ READ MORE