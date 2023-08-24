F1 driver struck down with ILLNESS ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Luis Raya

Lance Stroll has not attended the Thursday press session ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort due to illness.

The 24-year-old Canadian was absent from the circuit on Thursday morning to fulfill his media obligations. Aston Martin released a brief statement announcing the news.

“Lance is recovering from an infection and will therefore miss media duties today,” read the statement.

Furthermore, a team spokesperson confirmed that Stroll's participation in the grand prix is not in jeopardy.

“He is fit and well and will compete at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix,” he said.

Stroll arrived at the paddock later in the afternoon, wearing a patch on his jaw, and he got into the car to test the seat. Therefore, starting from tomorrow, the weekend will proceed as usual.

The second half of the season, crucial for Stroll

There is a 102-point difference between Alonso and Stroll

Lance Stroll arrives at the Dutch Grand Prix with a 102-point difference compared to his teammate Fernando Alonso, who has secured all six podiums for the team so far. It has been a challenging start to the season for the Canadian driver.

Outside of Verstappen and Perez, the gap between Stroll and Alonso is the most pronounced among all teammates on the grid, and the 24-year-old driver is under pressure to demonstrate greater speed in this second half of the season.

