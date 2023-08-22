F1 team principal issues Alonso BEHAVIOUR verdict amid 'selfish' accusations

Jay Winter

Tuesday 22 August 2023 11:12

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has lauded Fernando Alonso's seamless integration into the team, dismissing any notions of the Spanish driver being difficult to manage.

Krack has defended Alonso's behaviour within the team after the Spaniard was accused of having a selfish attitude during his time at McLaren as Lewis Hamilton's team-mate.

"I don't think we need to manage each other because he is a team member like all of us," said the team boss to Motorsport.com.

"Of course, he is the most exposed driver with the highest level of fame, so naturally we pay attention to what he does, and we take care of what he says, and all that.

"But he knows that we want to do this together."

Krack broke down their relationship and detailed how transparency has been a key component for the team in green.

"We are also humble and honest when we can't achieve the goals we've set or that he might expect from us," he said.

"So, I think the key for us in this phase really lies in having the most open and transparent relationship.

"I think what is very important is: He [Alonso] knows the weaknesses of the car, and we go through them together. So, we know what to expect, and we make many decisions together. And that's exactly the key."

Alonso has picked up six podiums places so far this season

Alonso's expierence

The 51-year-old also explained how Aston Martin are leaning on Alonso and banking on his illustrious F1 career.

"When you have someone with this experience, with this cleverness, with this determination, you have to involve him," he said.

"Only then can you benefit from it as well. That's the path we're trying to take.

"We don't say, 'You're just the driver,' but we really try to get the most out of this situation and also harness the positive attitude he can bring.

"I think that helps us a lot."

Aston Martin got off to a flying start to the 2023 season, scoring six podiums in the first eight races thanks to Alonso.

However, their midseason upgrades didn't work out as planned and Lawrence Stroll's team have since been caught up by the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and even McLaren.

They'll be looking to turn their fortunes around when the F1 action resumes at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix.

