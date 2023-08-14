Former F1 trainer SAVAGES Alonso with brutal Hamilton jibe

Matthew Hobkinson

Former McLaren trainer Gerry Convy has slammed Fernando Alonso for not being a 'team player', after he hailed Lewis Hamilton for his selfless attitude during a training camp back in 2007.

As two veterans of Formula 1, Alonso and Hamilton know a thing or two when it comes to rivalries on track. The pair were team-mates at McLaren in 2007 for a single season – a year riddled with tension, fiery relationships and plenty of drama.

Having departed Renault for McLaren as world champion in 2006, the Spaniard would find himself back with the French outfit after just a single season away from the team he had enjoyed success with.

And although Hamilton and Alonso's rivalry may have mellowed with age, the underlying friction between the duo undoubtedly stems all the way back to 2007.

Convy: Alonso simply did not turn up

Convy, who worked at McLaren between 2002 to 2008, including as a physical trainer and therapist for Alonso, has now taken aim at the two-time world champion for his failure to be a team player.

Alongside an Instagram post of the McLaren team going for a jog during a training camp in Finland, Convy wrote: "HOW NOT TO BE A TEAM PLAYER: this McLaren-Mercedes team building camp in Finland 2007 was designed to be a new start for us all.

"Unfortunately, new recruit Fernando Alonso simply did not turn up. [Lewis Hamilton] did. This set the tone for the season and the rest is history. No one is bigger than your team or organisation."

Alonso's point of view

There will of course be differing opinions as to why it all went wrong for Alonso during that fateful season at McLaren. Yet the now-Aston Martin driver believes a lack of leadership played its part.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his time at McLaren with Hamilton, he said: "We each consider the other to be a talented driver and one of the toughest competitors we have ever met.

"The situation that season was not well-managed by our bosses. We were young. We were immature. We were many of the things we are not now, and we needed help from the management that we didn’t get.

‘I couldn’t continue with McLaren. It was a team with eyes totally one side of the garage. As Ron [Dennis, team principal] said after the penultimate race in China, 'Our race isn’t with [Ferrari’s Felipe] Massa, it is with Fernando'. When your team says that, you cannot continue. But you learn in a career."

