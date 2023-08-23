Team boss vows Stroll can MATCH 'greatest of all time' F1 star

Sam Cook

Wednesday 23 August 2023 09:57

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has said that Fernando Alonso is the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time.

Alonso has had a stellar career in the sport, winning 32 Grands Prix and two world championships since his first race start for Minardi in 2001.

This season, the now 42-year-old Alonso has be rejuvenated with his new Aston Martin team, achieving six podium finishes in the first 12 races of the season, and currently sitting third in the drivers' championship.

Under the leadership of Krack this season, the team have made huge leaps forward, and have spent the majority of the season as the main challengers to Red Bull's dominance.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?

Krack has been very complimentary of both of his drivers, particularly Alonso.

"With any type of driver, whatever the age and category, I have never seen anything like this before," Krack told RaceFans.

"I am deeply impressed with the first races we have done now."

Struggling Stroll?

Lance Stroll is sitting in ninth in the drivers' championship, whilst his team-mate Fernando Alonso is up in third

Despite Alonso's strong performances, his team-mate Lance Stroll has had an indifferent season, only achieving one race finish above P6, and languishing down in ninth in the championship.

He received great praise on the opening weekend in Bahrain for jumping in the car with a wrist injury sustained from a cycling incident, and still managing to bring the car home in sixth but, overall, he has struggled.

Krack has defended the Canadian, suggesting it is not easy to be Alonso's team-mate.

“If you look at the world championship, it is clear that there is a big difference in points, but if you look at the way in which it happened, you find good explanations. When the car was at its best, Fernando achieved great results and Lance was coming off an injury, had a retirement and as a team, we didn't do well in Miami.

“For us, as a team, it is not a problem. We already saw in Hungary, Lance can be at a similar level to Fernando when he is competitive and we must not forget that he is one of the greatest drivers of all time. It's not easy having him as a teammate. The way he deals with it is very nice.

“They are also human and we all need to feel loved. It's not about whether they give us signs that they need support or not, we know that everyone wants to be appreciated and a hug is the best way to do it. Perhaps I am one of the hardest to express myself or I manage it better than others, but in the end, we are the same."

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Alonso and co earn?