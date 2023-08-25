F1 star in HOT WATER with stewards for bizarre infraction at Dutch Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Valtteri Bottas has found himself in hot water with the stewards after he was late in reporting for his media duties on Thursday.

Before the first day of on-track action gets underway with the first and second practice sessions, the Formula 1 drivers have a busy schedule of events.

An array of press conferences, interviews and TV appearances are scheduled throughout the day on Thursday, before the current members of the grid are allowed to jump in their cars.

And following the conclusion of the summer break, fans have had to wait a while to hear from their favourite drivers in an official capacity.

Bottas in hot water

Valtteri Bottas' timekeeping has come under scrutiny at the Dutch Grand Prix

Yet for Bottas, he made his loyal fanbase wait longer than usual, after he was late in arriving to the TV pen at Zandvoort.

In doing so, the Finn has now been summoned to the stewards to explain himself. A full statement read: "The driver and team representative are required to report to the Stewards at 10:45, in relation to the incident below.

"Alleged breach of Article 19.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – Late attendance of the Thursday Press Conference."

Although the 33-year-old is unlikely to get more than a slap on the wrist, with no real concern over a penalty impacting his race, it was not the ideal start for Bottas to the weekend's activities.

