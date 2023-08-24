Russell makes ambitious prediction for Mercedes at Dutch Grand Prix

Luis Raya

Thursday 24 August 2023 19:27

George Russell has discussed the upcoming races and believes that Mercedes can still improve and solidify their second place in the constructors' championship, along with the possibility of securing a win.

Mercedes unveiled the W14 in February, a car that impressed everyone by continuing with the 'zero sidepod' philosophy introduced by the team in 2022, a unique and daring design.

However, swimming against the tide didn't work out for them, and after a poor start to the season, the Silver Arrows decided to abandon the concept starting from the Monaco Grand Prix.

Since then, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have secured four podiums, solidifying Mercedes in second place in the constructors' championship, 51 points ahead of Aston Martin. Russell has his sights set on maintaining that second spot in the constructors' standings as they head into the second half of the 2023 season.

"I think we want to keep moving forward. McLaren looks pretty strong, but we want to keep improving. Obviously we would love to win a race this year, but Max and Red Bull are really strong. I think the goal for us now is to get that P2 in the constructors," he told the media, including GPFans.

"I feel like we've gotten stronger and stronger as a team this season. We still have a lot to improve, we have made good progress and we just never know. Last year we thought Singapore would be our only chance to win a race and then there were no expectations going into Brazil."

With 99 points, Russell is currently sixth in the championship, tied with Charles Leclerc

Hopeful about the upcoming race weekend

Russell believes that the upcoming circuits suit the W14, which could translate into good results.

"I think these kind of tracks, the ones with a lot of downforce, suit us well. In Budapest we were fast, probably a circuit where we are most competitive with Brazil. But we don't know what the weekend is going to bring, the weather seems to be changeable again. But I think no matter what the conditions are, I feel we can have a strong weekend," said the Briton.

"I feel like we've gone from strength to strength as a team this season. Some have called us a failure. To call P2 in the championship, 50 points ahead of P3 right now, a failure is far from reality."

