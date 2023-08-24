Mercedes tease SHOCKING Verstappen theme for Dutch Grand Prix

Michael Clarke

Mercedes have teased an orange theme ahead of Max Verstappen’s home grand prix in Zandvoort this weekend.

The Silver Arrows posted a video on their social media with one paint pot being mixed together to make the unmistakable national orange of the Netherlands.

They simply posted a caption that read 'imagine' accompanied by a paintbrush emoji and an orange dot to hint at how their cars might look when they line up on the grid this weekend.

Seas of bright orange have become a permanent feature at Zandvoort, with the vast majority of 105,000 supporters coming to the race cheering for Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's Orange Army

Max Verstappen will be cheered on by his loyal fans at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix

As part of Verstappen's homecoming, expect to see orange flares, flags and shirts fill the stands as the crowd eagerly welcome the two-time world champion.

The 25-year-old will be looking to make it three straight wins in a row at the Dutch GP.

F1 racing returns to the Dutch GP this weekend for the third time since the event we reinstated into the calendar in 2021.

Before that a Formula 1 race had not been held in the country since Niki Lauda won the race 38 years ago.

