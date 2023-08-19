Huge protests threaten to DERAIL Dutch Grand Prix

Janice Kusters

Saturday 19 August 2023 09:12

Over the past few months, several Grands Prix have encountered recurrent risks of protests and blockades, with climate activists frequently being the source of these challenges.

The tables have turned for the upcoming race in Zandvoort, as Dutch taxi drivers find themselves in a state of fury triggered by a recent alteration in the monitoring of taxi licensing for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Only Zandvoort-based taxis are being granted this coveted license. Meanwhile, taxis operating out of the nearby city of Haarlem are being denied.

"There is no consideration for us at all, absolutely none," complained Samir Belgnaoui, a taxi driver from Haarlem who represents around 150 colleagues.

"It is hard to accept that the taxi industry can transport and pick up both existing and new customers to, from and around Zandvoort throughout the year without any problems, but during the busiest weekend of the year, they're confronted with the dilemma of turning these customers down."

This is precisely why Belgnaoui and his peers have collectively sent a strongly-worded letter to the local authorities, demanding immediate action.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives X-RATED response to hilarious quiz question

Zandvoort plans to lay down the law

The local council states that no special allowances will be granted. The rationale behind this decision? “During the last two editions they were not granted access to Zandvoort either, but last year taxis managed to acquire a pass unlawfully and entered the village to offer their services,” explained Walter Sans, the representative of Zandvoort.

More than 300.000 fans are planning to attend

"This has caused a lot of disruption – complications within our mobility plan. This is why we have announced: Be aware that the rules have been in place for two years already, and we are really going to enforce them this year. The taxis that have been granted permission have been given a special taxi pass and are thus recognisable."

However, the drivers are adamant that their actions won't be limited to written communication. Should the municipality uphold the current pass regulations, it could cast a shadow on the progress of the Dutch Grand Prix.

"For instance," they say, "this could lead to a demonstration on the Grote Markt or potentially even the blockade of access routes to and from Zandvoort. Such activities would result in adverse publicity for both the Haarlem and Zandvoort municipality and the FIA."

Visitors to the Grand Prix are advised by the event organisers to consider travelling by bus, bicycle, or train. The Dutch Railways (NS) has made known that train service will be available between Amsterdam and Zandvoort, operating at five-minute intervals. The NS is prepared to accommodate up to 40,000 visitors daily.

READ MORE: Former F1 winner gives 'one hand' verdict in Hamilton vs Verstappen debate