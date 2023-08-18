Former F1 winner gives 'one hand' verdict in Hamilton vs Verstappen debate

Dan Ripley

Friday 18 August 2023 17:57

Giancarlo Fisichella has claimed that Max Verstappen would make a better leader than Lewis Hamilton if he was to make his ideal F1 team.

Fisichella raced in Formula 1 between 1996 and 2009, winning three grands prix across spells with Jordan and Renault before retiring after leaving Ferrari following 14 seasons in the sport.

Although he never competed with Verstappen, he did face off against Hamilton during the final three years of his career including the 2008 campaign when the Brit earned the first of his seven world championships while driving for McLaren.

However, when asked who he preferred out of arguably F1’s two current greatest drivers as an ideal leader for a team, the 50-year-old leaned towards the defending double world champion.

READ MORE: World champion makes SAD admission about his 2023 season

Giancarlo Fisichella competed against the finest drivers in his career including Michael Schumacher

Verstappen has the upper hand

He told Corriere della Sera: “Verstappen. It is the evolution of the species, Max has something more and gives the impression of driving with one hand.”

It’s not the first time, Fisichella has gone against picking Hamilton among his elite drivers, with the Italian also naming Michael Schumacher and former team-mate Fernando Alonso as his toughest opponents during his impressive Formula 1 career where he helped Renault win two constructors’ championships in 2005 and 2006.

Although, the Ferrari endurance driver appears to not highly rate Hamilton as much as others, he is also not public enemy No 1 to the former Jordan and Benetton star.

He has admitted a constant uphill personal battle with Ralf Schumacher during his first full season in F1 with Jordan in 1997 when they were team-mates.

In addition, he also regretted returning to the Jordan team in 2002 and 2003 following his spell with Benetton amid a breakdown in relationship with team boss Eddie Jordan in a contractual dispute.

READ MORE: Verstappen can be left FRUSTRATED by Perez in stunning Messi claim