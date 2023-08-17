Fisichella hits out at UNBEARABLE Schumacher

Sam Cook

Former race winner Giancarlo Fisichella has had some pretty scathing words to say about one of his former teammates in F1.

Having impressed in his first season in F1 at the Minardi team, Fisichella joined Eddie Jordan's eponymous team alongside Michael Schumacher's younger brother Ralf for the 1997 season.

"There wasn't a good relationship with Ralf Schumacher, in 1997 at Jordan," said Fisichella, speaking to Corriere Della Sera.

"He felt superior despite the fact that I beat him. In Argentina I was second and he was third. He touched me and after the GP he made a damn joke: "Oh well, I'll buy him a pizza". From then on it was all uphill with him."

"Excellent relationship with Schumi"

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher had a good relationship with Fisichella

Believe it or not, Fisichella is still actually racing at the ripe old age of 50. He drives in the 24 hours of Le Mans race, and is still the last Italian to have won an F1 race.

His relationship with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher was much better than with his brother, and the pair got on very well.

"Person, as well as a driver, [Michael was] of a very different caliber. I had an excellent relationship with Schumi: we have a passion for football and he always played at least two-three matches for the [F1] team. We shared track, football, dinners, karaoke: it's a pity that it ended up as we know, fate is sometimes cruel and I am also thinking of what happened to Alessandro Zanardi."

