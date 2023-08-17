Verstappen gives X-RATED response to hilarious quiz question

Anna Malyon

Max Verstappen gave his honest and X-rated response after being accused of being a “winning machine who doesn’t give a sh**”.

In the latest edition of Formula 1’s widely enjoyed ‘Grill the Grid’, drivers made their best attempts in guessing who the subjects of various quotes were.

The drivers were posed the question of who said the following line.

“None of his teammates have been able to measure up to him. ____ is a beast on the track, a winning machine who doesn't give a sh** about what we have to say or what anyone else has to say."

To which the majority of the drivers correctly guessed that it could only be about two-time world champion Verstappen.

Verstappen, too, accurately identified that the quote was about himself and candidly shared his genuine reaction to it.

“Can be me. Yeah, because I do not give a sh**”, Verstappen replied.

Verstappen’s Outbursts

“It has to be someone about Verstappen," said Carlos Sainz. "Probably someone at Red Bull who loves Max."

The Dutch-driver has gained a reputation about his rude outbursts, leading to criticism from those who believe he lacks concern for the sport.

The original quote came from former Red Bull driver David Coulthard speaking after Verstappen took his second world championship.

“Just as Lewis doesn’t need nine world titles for me to consider him one of the greatest drivers in the sport, Max is already one of the greats. You would also have to be a f***ing idiot to claim that he only achieved this because he was in a good car,” he told Formula1.nl.

“After all, none of his teammates have been able to measure up to him. Max is a beast on the track, a winning machine who doesn’t give a sh** about what we have to say or what anyone else has to say. He’s unbelievable.”

Verstappen’s ruthless outbursts have continued into the 2023 season, being most recently seen at the Belgium Grand Prix weekend.

After narrowly getting into Q3 he shouted at his race engineer, saying 'sh** execution'. Despite this he went on to claim pole position for the race.

“That was quite a gap. Sorry to GP for being so on a rant,” he later apologised, to which his race engineer replied “slowly getting used to it, Max”.

During the challenge, Verstappen confessed he doesn’t extensively read much related to F1.

