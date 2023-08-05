Perez refuses to 'QUIT' amid Red Bull seat pressure

Matthew Hobkinson

Sergio Perez has taken to social media to team up with his Mexican birth-state to take part in advertising campaign, insisting that they 'don't know how to quit', as pressure on his Red Bull future continues to ramp up.

Daniel Ricciardo's return to Formula 1 came with a clear message – he wants the Red Bull seat in 2025.

With Max Verstappen arguably having the highest job security in the world right now, that only leaves one space available, Perez's.

Despite putting in a fine performance to claim a P2 result at Spa before the summer break, a tumultuous season for the 33-year-old has seen pressure relentlessly build over his future at Red Bull.

And Perez, who was born in Guadalajara – the capital of the Mexican state Jalisco – has now teamed up with the tourism board to issue a defiant warning.

Perez refuses to quit

Sergio Perez will not give up his Red Bull seat without a fight

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "We are Jalisco [a Mexican state] and we don't know how to quit, we know how to set the course for Mexico with pride, identity and our foot on the accelerator."

Although the message can be taken with a pinch of salt due to its clear advertisement purpose, there could well be a thinly-veiled message within that Perez is not going to give up his Red Bull seat without a fight.

#SomosJalisco y no sabemos rajarnos, sabemos marcar el rumbo de México con orgullo, identidad y el pie en el acelerador.@JaliscoEsMexico pic.twitter.com/T2hdgS6GiP — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 3, 2023

Heading into the summer break, Checo sits second in the driver standings, 40 points clear of Fernando Alonso in third, but still 125 points behind Verstappen in first place.

