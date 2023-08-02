Hamilton in DIVORCE claim as star involved in 'flattering' Red Bull link while driver step closer to F1 return - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 2 August 2023 00:28

Toto Wolff has compared his relationship with Lewis Hamilton to his marriage to Susie Wolff as he said he doesn’t want to ‘divorce’ the seven-time world champion.

Piastri makes CLEAR statement on 'flattering' Red Bull links

Oscar Piastri has admitted he is "flattered" by pundits linking him with Red Bull, but is content to continue progressing at McLaren.

Mazepin clears HUGE hurdle in bid to make controversial F1 return

Nikita Mazepin is now cleared to return to F1 after the EU court ruled to suspend sanctions in regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Verstappen involved in 'dirty man' accusation after EMBARRASSING sexual innuendo

Max Verstappen has told a journalist off for being a 'dirty man' after he revealed his summer plans involved 'wrist training' during the break from Formula 1.

Marko reveals the TWO drivers who could beat Verstappen

The Dutchman took his eighth successive victory at the Belgian GP after cruising through the field from sixth on the grid.

LEGENDARY Schumacher F1 car up for auction, could cost £10m

Another one of Michael Schumacher's legendary Ferrari F1 cars is going up for sale at auction.

