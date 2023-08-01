Wolff discusses 'DIVORCE' with Hamilton as contract still absent

Lauren Sneath

Toto Wolff has compared his relationship with Lewis Hamilton to his marriage to Susie Wolff as he said he doesn’t want to ‘divorce’ the seven-time world champion.

The Mercedes team principal opened up about his close friendship with the driver, saying that despite ‘difficult spells’ there have been ‘very good moments’.

It comes as Hamilton is still yet to sign a contract to take his long-standing commitment to the team beyond the end of this season.

Both parties have spoken of the likelihood of a long-term agreement behind signed, which involves more than simply racing.

But news of a signed contract is yet to materialise, with Hamilton theoretically a free agent after the season ends.

Wolff: Even if we argue, there are never thoughts of divorce

The team principal explained his special connection with Hamilton on the BBC's Desert Island Discs.

He told the radio show: “Lewis has become a friend and over the years we've gone through difficult spells and very good moments.

"We celebrated many championships and we had discussions among ourselves which were not always easy. A key moment was at the end of 2016 where we didn't speak to each other for a while."

Lewis Hamilton is yet to reveal a fresh contract with Mercedes

He continued: "So I invited him to come to my kitchen in Oxford and sit down and have a chat. The analogy I gave to him is that also I have arguments with [my wife] Susie.

“Even if we shout at each other, even if we have this argument, there's never thought of divorcing, and that's why I said to him: ‘I don't want to divorce you and neither do you. Because I want the best racing driver in our cars and you want to have the best cars.'"

He also joked that Hamilton has ‘much more sophisticated’ music taste than him, as he reminisced to the driver’s reaction when Wolff asked to play AC/DC in the garage.

Wolff said: “I think we have a similar music taste.

“Obviously his is much more sophisticated - but many years ago I said to him, ‘What would you think if we were to play AC/DC’s Thunderstruck in the garage before going out with the cars, to have all the mechanics listen to this?’ and he said, ‘It would make me puke!’”

