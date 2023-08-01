Marko reveals the TWO drivers who could beat Verstappen

Joe Ellis

Helmut Marko believes that Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are the only two F1 drivers who could beat Max Verstappen, but even in the same car they would struggle.

The Dutchman took his eighth successive victory at the Belgian GP after cruising through the field from sixth on the grid.

He eventually won by 22 seconds over his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, someone who Marko thinks is not capable of catching Verstappen.

The Red Bull boss believes Alonso and Hamilton may well be the only drivers who could hold a torch to the runaway points leader, especially when he is in this kind of form.

Marko: It would be difficult

Helmut Marko did not name Sergio Perez as one of the drivers who could beat Max Verstappen

"I would say maybe Alonso or Hamilton, but even with the same car, it would be difficult," Marko told DAZN.

Hamilton has already battled Verstappen for a championship in 2021 during the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Alonso, though, has not challenged for a world title since 2012 in his Ferrari days and a handful of decent results for Aston Martin is not a great way to assess his ability compared to Verstappen.

Red Bull is highly unlikely to sign either of them anytime soon so we may never get to see if mystic Marko is right on this one.

