Piastri makes CLEAR statement on 'flattering' Red Bull links

Oscar Piastri has admitted he is "flattered" by pundits linking him with Red Bull, but is content to continue progressing at McLaren.

The rapid rookie is in the midst of an impressive breakthrough season in Formula 1, culminating in him briefly leading the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

After McLaren introduced an array of upgrades, both Piastri and Lando Norris are now able to challenge at the front of the grid, with the former especially catching the eye.

Having taken second place at Spa-Francorchamps in Saturday's sprint, he successfully built on his P4 and P5 finishes in Britain and Hungary respectively.

And unsurprisingly, speculation over a future move to Red Bull has now begun, fuelled by comments from former team boss and TV personality Eddie Jordan.

Piastri though is fully focused on performing in papaya, even if Red Bull are perhaps interested in his services.

Piastri 'happy' at McLaren

"It's flattering to have those comments," he said. "I'm very happy where I am. But yeah, it's always nice to be talked about in those kinds of ways.

"I think my season's been quite good for the most part, I think there’s definitely been some mistakes or moments I wish I could have had again, but with hindsight, it's very easy to say those kinds of things.

"So yeah, I'm happy with where I'm at driving-wise, there's still a lot to improve, a lot to learn. I've got a very strong team-mate to learn from who just by being a benchmark is a big help for me getting back up to speed.

"So yeah, I'm happy where I am."

