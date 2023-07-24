Hamilton goes AGAINST big Wolff call as Alonso relishes rivals being 'nowhere' and Norris smashes up Verstappen trophy - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Monday 24 July 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have again failed to see eye-to-eye with differing views on the Hungarian GP.

Alonso relishes in rivals being 'nowhere to be found' after Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso was surprised to see Alfa Romeo put up little fight against Aston Martin in Hungary.

Norris tarnishes Verstappen's F1 win with WILD podium celebrations at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris BROKE Max Verstappen's Hungarian Grand Prix trophy during wild celebrations on the podium at the Hungaroring.

Ricciardo reveals SURPRISE after F1 return amid chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his surprise at his own physical condition after the Hungarian Grand Prix, after the Australian admitted that he thought he would struggle more than he did.

Team-mates FURIOUS over 'sickening' incident in Hungarian GP

Alpine endured perhaps its worst race of the 2023 season as both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly retired from the Hungarian GP.

Red Bull FAIL in bizarre attempt to interrupt Sky Sports F1 live broadcast

A Red Bull engineer failed in his attempt to spray Sky Sports pit lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, with champagne, in an attempt to interrupt his live broadcast after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

