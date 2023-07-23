Ricciardo reveals SURPRISE after F1 return amid chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his surprise at his own physical condition after the Hungarian Grand Prix, after the Australian admitted that he thought he would struggle more than he did.

It was far from an ideal start for Ricciardo after he was caught from behind by a slow-starting Zhou Guanyu.

Unlike the two Alpines that were also caught in the collision, Ricciardo managed to recover to come home in P13, two places ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo: I felt great after F1 return

Daniel Ricciardo recorded a P13 finish at the Hungaroring

And speaking after the race, the Honey Badger was upbeat after his first F1 race since the end of 2022.

“I feel like I still have a bit of energy," he told Sky Sports after the chequered flag. "I was certainly a little bit, I don’t want to say worried, but let’s say a word less than worried.

"This race is always one of the most physical, period. Let alone not doing this for eight months and getting right into a race stint.

"I thought probably after 30 laps or something, I was going to be sighing pretty loudly for a breath of fresh air or something. But actually, felt really good in the car and physically felt good at the end of the race."

Ricciardo was keen to focus on the positives after an unfortunate start to the race, insisting that the race was a great learning process for him.

“I think the race pace was good," he added. "We’re just I guess a bit unlucky at the start getting some help from behind and putting us at the back.

"Obviously, when we’re a team that’s really having everything to go well to get points, I knew from then it was pretty much impossible to get back into the top 10.

"I was just glad that the car was not damaged, and I could continue and learn about it. Being out on lap one was the worst possible outcome and we needed laps. In the end, I'm happy with the race I did."

