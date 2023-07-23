Red Bull FAIL in bizzarre attempt to interrupt Sky Sports F1 live broadcast

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 23 July 2023 20:27

A Red Bull engineer failed in his attempt to spray Sky Sports pit lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, with champagne, in an attempt to interrupt his live broadcast after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen romped home at the Hungaroring as he left Lewis Hamilton in his wake to claim the lead from the very first lap.

The Dutchman would never look back as he eventually crossed the line a staggering 33.7s ahead of Lando Norris, who secured a well-deserved P2 finish – his second in as many races.

Sergio Perez would fight his way through the field to join the pair on the podium in what proved to be yet another successful weekend for the F1 team.

Yet not everything Red Bull tried to pull off worked on Sunday, much to Kravitz's relief.

Red Bull fail to catch Kravitz out

Sky Sports pit lane reporter, Ted Kravitz

During his live broadcast of Ted's Notebook on Sky Sports after the race, the pit lane reporter was stood underneath the podium that saw scenes of wild trophy-breaking celebrations just moments earlier.

And as Kravitz filmed his piece-to-camera, a mischievous group of Red Bull engineers attempted to spray the unsuspecting presenter with champagne.

Their attempts were thwarted however, as there proved not to be enough champagne in the first bottle, with Kravitz meandering off before they had a chance to repeat the act with a second attempt.

Red Bull's on-track efforts were of course a roaring success, but Kravitz may just have to keep one eye out for the team's crew in his next instalment after the Belgian Grand Prix.

